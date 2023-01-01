Museo del Succorpo della Cattedrale

This subterranean museum beneath Bari cathedral reveals well-preserved remnants of an ancient Christian basilica and various Roman ruins. This fascinating hodgepodge of archaeology includes parts of a 2nd-century Roman road, the floor mosaic from a 5th-century palaeo-Christian basilica featuring octopi, fish and plant motifs, and elements of a 9th-century Byzantine church. It's a fascinating glimpse into the historical strata underlying the grit and bustle of modern Bari.