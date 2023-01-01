Scolanova Synagogue

This synagogue, one of four once established in Trani's ancient Jewish quarter, has been reborn after over 600 years. Persecutions, forced conversions and confiscations periodically beset the Jews of Trani, culminating in their forced expulsion in 1510. This 13th-century synagogue was converted to a Christian church in an earlier wave of hate, around 1380. Abandoned by the mid-20th century, it has been deconsecrated and returned to life as the Jewish house of worship it originally was.

Inside is a beautiful Byzantine painting of Madonna dei Martiri.