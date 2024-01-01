Canne della Battaglia

Puglia

LoginSave

Explore the ruins of the ancient city of Cannae, scene of a famous battle between the Romans and a victorious Carthaginian army led by Hannibal in 216 BC.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial view of the Castel del Monte in Southern Italy - Octogonal shaped castle built by the Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II in the 13th century in Apulia; Shutterstock ID 1801891420; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Castel del Monte

    15.87 MILES

    You'll see Castel del Monte, an inhumanly exact geometric shape on a hilltop, from miles away. Mysterious and perfectly octagonal, it's one of southern…

  • The beautiful cathedral in the city of Trani.

    Cathedral

    13.92 MILES

    This dramatic seafront cathedral is dedicated to St Nicholas the Pilgrim, a Greek Christian who wandered through Puglia crying 'Kyrie eleison' ('Lord,…

  • Scolanova Synagogue

    Scolanova Synagogue

    13.9 MILES

    This synagogue, one of four once established in Trani's ancient Jewish quarter, has been reborn after over 600 years. Persecutions, forced conversions and…

  • Abbazia della Santissima Trinità

    Abbazia della Santissima Trinità

    28.16 MILES

    At the northeastern end of Venosa, the abbazia (abbey) was erected above the Roman temple around 1046 by the Benedictines and predates the Norman era…

  • Ognissanti Church

    Ognissanti Church

    13.96 MILES

    Traditionally (but controversially) thought to be built by the Knights Templar in the 12th century, this church became a place of blessing for those…

  • Castello

    Castello

    13.76 MILES

    Two hundred metres north of the cathedral is one of Trani's major landmarks, the vast, almost modernist Swabian castle built by Frederick II in 1233…

  • Museo Nazionale Jatta

    Museo Nazionale Jatta

    21.5 MILES

    Housed in the neoclassical Palazzo Jatta in Ruvo, some 30km from Bari, this museum displays a collection of several hundred archaeological finds, mainly…

  • Roman Settlement

    Roman Settlement

    28.23 MILES

    The ruins of Venosa's Roman colony of Venusia, founded in the 3rd century BC and birthplace of the poet Horace, can be accessed using your Museo…

View more attractions

Nearby Puglia attractions

1. Castello

13.76 MILES

Two hundred metres north of the cathedral is one of Trani's major landmarks, the vast, almost modernist Swabian castle built by Frederick II in 1233…

2. Scolanova Synagogue

13.9 MILES

This synagogue, one of four once established in Trani's ancient Jewish quarter, has been reborn after over 600 years. Persecutions, forced conversions and…

3. Cathedral

13.92 MILES

This dramatic seafront cathedral is dedicated to St Nicholas the Pilgrim, a Greek Christian who wandered through Puglia crying 'Kyrie eleison' ('Lord,…

4. Ognissanti Church

13.96 MILES

Traditionally (but controversially) thought to be built by the Knights Templar in the 12th century, this church became a place of blessing for those…

5. Castel del Monte

15.87 MILES

You'll see Castel del Monte, an inhumanly exact geometric shape on a hilltop, from miles away. Mysterious and perfectly octagonal, it's one of southern…

6. Museo Nazionale Jatta

21.5 MILES

Housed in the neoclassical Palazzo Jatta in Ruvo, some 30km from Bari, this museum displays a collection of several hundred archaeological finds, mainly…

7. Abbazia della Santissima Trinità

28.16 MILES

At the northeastern end of Venosa, the abbazia (abbey) was erected above the Roman temple around 1046 by the Benedictines and predates the Norman era…

8. Roman Settlement

28.23 MILES

The ruins of Venosa's Roman colony of Venusia, founded in the 3rd century BC and birthplace of the poet Horace, can be accessed using your Museo…