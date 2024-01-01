Explore the ruins of the ancient city of Cannae, scene of a famous battle between the Romans and a victorious Carthaginian army led by Hannibal in 216 BC.
Canne della Battaglia
Puglia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.87 MILES
You'll see Castel del Monte, an inhumanly exact geometric shape on a hilltop, from miles away. Mysterious and perfectly octagonal, it's one of southern…
13.92 MILES
This dramatic seafront cathedral is dedicated to St Nicholas the Pilgrim, a Greek Christian who wandered through Puglia crying 'Kyrie eleison' ('Lord,…
13.9 MILES
This synagogue, one of four once established in Trani's ancient Jewish quarter, has been reborn after over 600 years. Persecutions, forced conversions and…
Abbazia della Santissima Trinità
28.16 MILES
At the northeastern end of Venosa, the abbazia (abbey) was erected above the Roman temple around 1046 by the Benedictines and predates the Norman era…
13.96 MILES
Traditionally (but controversially) thought to be built by the Knights Templar in the 12th century, this church became a place of blessing for those…
13.76 MILES
Two hundred metres north of the cathedral is one of Trani's major landmarks, the vast, almost modernist Swabian castle built by Frederick II in 1233…
21.5 MILES
Housed in the neoclassical Palazzo Jatta in Ruvo, some 30km from Bari, this museum displays a collection of several hundred archaeological finds, mainly…
28.23 MILES
The ruins of Venosa's Roman colony of Venusia, founded in the 3rd century BC and birthplace of the poet Horace, can be accessed using your Museo…
