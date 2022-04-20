Trani

Trani, Puglia, Italy. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

UIG via Getty Images

Overview

Known as the 'Pearl of Puglia', beautiful Trani has a sophisticated feel, particularly in summer when well-heeled visitors pack the array of marina-side bars. The marina is the place to promenade and watch the white yachts and fishing boats in the harbour, while the historic centre, with its medieval churches, glossy limestone streets, historic Jewish quarter and faded yet charming palazzi is an enchanting area to explore. But it's the cathedral, pale against the deep-blue sea, that is the town's most arresting sight.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The beautiful cathedral in the city of Trani.

    Cathedral

    Trani

    This dramatic seafront cathedral is dedicated to St Nicholas the Pilgrim, a Greek Christian who wandered through Puglia crying 'Kyrie eleison' ('Lord,…

  • Scolanova Synagogue

    Scolanova Synagogue

    Trani

    This synagogue, one of four once established in Trani's ancient Jewish quarter, has been reborn after over 600 years. Persecutions, forced conversions and…

  • Ognissanti Church

    Ognissanti Church

    Trani

    Traditionally (but controversially) thought to be built by the Knights Templar in the 12th century, this church became a place of blessing for those…

  • Castello

    Castello

    Trani

    Two hundred metres north of the cathedral is one of Trani's major landmarks, the vast, almost modernist Swabian castle built by Frederick II in 1233…

