View of a nice fishing harbor and marina in Bari, Puglia region, Sauthern Italy

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

If Lecce is the south’s Florence, Bari is its Bologna, a historic but forward-looking town with a high percentage of young people and migrants lending it vigour. More urban than Lecce and Brindisi, with grander boulevards and better nightlife, Bari supports a large university, an opera house and municipal buildings that shout confidence.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bari, Italy - 5 May, 2018: Famous Saint Nicholas Saint Nicholas Basilica in old part of city Bari, Italy

    Basilica di San Nicola

    Bari

    Bari's signature basilica was one of the first Norman churches to be built in southern Italy, and is a splendid (if square and solid) example of Pugliese…

  • Museo Archeologico di Santa Scolastica

    Museo Archeologico di Santa Scolastica

    Bari

    Housed in a well-preserved 16th-century defensive bastion, this excellent museum reopened in late 2018 and features a superbly curated overview of the…

  • Facade of the Cathedral of San Sabino in Bari, Apulia, Italy

    Cathedral

    Bari

    Built over the original Byzantine church, the 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque cathedral, dedicated to San Sabino, is technically Bari's most important…

  • Castello Svevo

    Castello Svevo

    Bari

    Roger the Norman originally built this castle in the 12th century over the ruins of a Byzantine structure. Later, Frederick II of Swabia built over the…

  • Piazza Mercantile

    Piazza Mercantile

    Bari

    This beautiful piazza is fronted by the Sedile, the headquarters of Bari's Council of Nobles. In the square's northeast corner is the Colonna della…

  • Museo del Succorpo della Cattedrale

    Museo del Succorpo della Cattedrale

    Bari

    This subterranean museum beneath Bari cathedral reveals well-preserved remnants of an ancient Christian basilica and various Roman ruins. This fascinating…

  • Teatro Margherita

    Teatro Margherita

    Bari

    Originally constructed from 1912 to 1914, this historic theatre was restored and reopened in 2018 and is now used for travelling art and photographic…

  • Spazio Murat

    Spazio Murat

    Bari

    Check out this repurposed heritage building for an ever-changing series of interesting and innovative cultural and art displays, part of the nexus of…

Articles

Latest stories from Bari

A view of the tightly packed buildings of Bari's Old Town, with Basilica di San Nicola on the right and the sea in the distance

Art

Bari reinvented: why you should visit Puglia's underrated port

Mar 18, 2019 • 5 min read

