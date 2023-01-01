Membership

We love seeing how passionate you are about our guidebooks, whether it’s using them to plan, keeping them as souvenirs, or sending them as gifts to friends and family (so, keep those far-flung book selfies coming!).

We also know, in the year 2023, it would be helpful to have a way to save all that travel goodness you come here for. Think of it as a digital guidebook that you can save and curate so you’re served only the guidance that’s relevant to you.

That’s why we’re thrilled to unveil to you a new profile feature on the Lonely Planet website which allows you to do just that. Once you register for an account, you can create lists for trips, then keep all the great guidance from our website relevant to your plans saved and organized in one spot. We know, let the travel angels sing.

How to make a free profile on Lonely Planet

Here’s how: Look at the upper right hand corner of your screen and click on “Sign In.” From there, click on the tab to register for an account.

Enter your email address and pick a password. Now you’re ready to make your lists and start saving the guidance you need to make your dream trip a reality.

How to make lists and save to your Lonely Planet profile

Once you register for an account, you’ll be able to create lists. Name your list whatever you want. It can be an upcoming trip or maybe just some place you’re dreaming about visiting some day. It is up to you how you organize it.

Once you have a list, when you spot a Lonely Planet article you’d like to save for later, just click on the “save” tab in the upper righthand corner of your screen. Select the list you want it to save to and voila! You have the article saved to your profile.

This is so cool. Do you have an app so I can use this on the road?

Not yet. Our team is working on it and a variety of other exciting features. We can’t wait to show you all the fun stuff we’re mapping out. But, some good news, we do have a hack to help you in the meantime.

Go to your browser and bring up www.lonelyplanet.com. From there, go to the icon at the bottom of the screen that looks like a square with an arrow pointing up. Click on that. When the next screen pops up, scroll down until you see “Add to Home Screen.” Select that…then when the next screen pops up, click add.

You should then see a little Lonely Planet icon on your home screen that will take you directly to our website. Log in – and you’re ready to go!