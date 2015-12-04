Welcome to Sardinia
Sardinia captivates with its wild hinterland, out-of-this-world beaches and endearing eccentricities. Here coastal drives thrill, prehistory puzzles and four million sheep rule the roads.
Beach Beauties
Sardinia has some of the dreamiest beaches you’ll find without stepping off European shores. Yes, the sand really is that white, and the sea the bluest blue. Imagine dropping anchor in Costa Smeralda’s scalloped bays, where celebrities and supermodels frolic in emerald waters; playing castaway on the Golfo di Orosei’s coves, where sheer cliffs ensure seclusion; or sailing to La Maddalena’s cluster of granite islands. Whether you're walking barefoot across the dunes on the wave-lashed Costa Verde or lounging on the Costa del Sud’s silky smooth bays, unroll your beach towel and you’ll never want to leave.
Outdoor Adventures
Whether you go slow or fast, choose coast or country, Sardinia is one of Europe’s last great island adventures. Hike through the lush, silent interior to the twilight of Tiscali’s nuraghic ruins. Walk the vertiginous coastal path to the crescent-shaped bay of Cala Luna, where climbers spider up the limestone cliffs. Or ramble through holm oak forests to the mighty boulder-strewn canyon of Gola Su Gorropu. The sea’s allure is irresistible to windsurfers on the north coast, while divers wax lyrical about shipwrecks off Cagliari’s coast, the underwater Nereo Cave and Nora’s submerged Roman ruins.
Island of Idiosyncrasies
As DH Lawrence so succinctly put it: ‘Sardinia is different’. Indeed, where else but here can you go from near-alpine forests to snow-white beaches, or find wildlife oddities such as the blue-eyed albino donkeys on the Isola dell’Asinara and the wild horses that shyly roam Giara di Gesturi. The island is also a culinary one-off, with distinct takes on pasta, bread and dolci, its own wines (Vermentino whites, Cannonau reds) and cheeses – including maggoty casu marzu pecorino, stashed away in barns in the mountainous interior. In every way we can think of Sardinia is different, and all the more loveable for it.
Time Travel
Sardinia has been polished like a pebble by the waves of its history and heritage. The island is scattered with 7000 nuraghi, Bronze Age towers and settlements, tombe dei giganti ('giant's grave' tombs) and domus de janas ('fairy house' tombs). Down every country lane and in every 10-man, 100-sheep hamlet, these remnants of prehistory are waiting to be pieced together like the most puzzling of jigsaw puzzles. Sardinia is also an island of fabulously eccentric festivals, from Barbagia’s carnival parade of ghoulish mamuthones, said to banish winter demons, to the death-defying S’Ardia horse race in Sedilo.
Wine Tour from Cagliari to Sardinian Wine Cellars
Depart from Cagliari and from nearby places, to visit one of the wine cellars in Sardinia. In the last twenty years the wine production became very popular in the island and the wine makers follow an ancestral tradition. The tour consists of the visits to vineyards in the countryside, meet the producer, gain knowledge of the area and grape's history. At the winery, is possible understand the different stages of production, from the harvest to bottling. The discover of different local grapes like Cannonau, Muristellu, Nuragus and Carignano includes wine tasting with a food tasting course and brunch. The foods are local and homemade. Sometimes we organize a panoramic city tour before coming back.
Boat Tours La Maddalena Archipelago from Palau
We leave Palau at 10:30am and cruise towards the wonderful island of Spargi. When the boat arrives, you can use the boat's doorway openings to take your beach bags straight onto the islands where you will see beaches that you can chose from for your first stop. When you come back to the boat, lunch will be ready and consists of delicious shrimp sauce pasta, though we also have mussels as an optional second course. Once everyone has finished we leave the island of Spargi and go along the coast towards the island of Budelli for a photographic stop of the famous Pink Beach "Spiaggia Rosa". We then enter the natural swimming pool of Porto Della Madonna where the emerald color of the water will take your breath away. We then head on to the island of Santa Maria for our next beach stop, once again you can easily get off the boat with your things to sunbathe, have a swim or go on a lovely walk to the old lighthouse on the island. Our last stop varies—on Fridays after Santa Maria, we go to the Island of Caprera for a fantastic swimming stop in the natural aquarium at Cala Coticcio (Tahiti). On Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday/Sunday, our final stop after Santa Maria is in the charming historical center of the mother Island La Maddalena, for shopping and exploring. We arrive back to Palau at around 17:30.
Sardinian Countryside Home Cooking Class with Lunch
Live an authentic culinary experience in Sardinia. Enter the farmhouse of Eugenio in Alghero and enjoy an amazing hands-on cooking followed by a convivial lunch with his familyIf you want to spend some time pleasantly in the countryside, with simple and friendly people who love company and good food, this experience is for you! The farmhouse is just a few minutes from the center of Alghero in an easy atmosphere, relaxing and of course really familiar. The location is just 8 km from Alghero.Eugenio adores cooking and hosting guests, together with the help of his wife, who is originally from the southern region of Sardinia. Together they’ve refined a menu of Sardinian specialties, using products and raw materials from the island, like fish and vegetables from the local market, and olive oil from Puglia. Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare: appetizer: bruschetta with tomatoes ; cream cheese and rocket; vegetable fritters First, Sardi Gnocchi Sardi with lamb sauce Second: Scallops with lemon and roasted potatoes with rosemary Dessert : Squares of cottage cheese flavored with orange Sardinian red wine, Water and Mirto and limoncello, home made of course. Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.
Barumini Unesco Site and Giara of Gesturi Half-day Tour from Cagliari
The guided excursion to see the Nuraghe of Barumini and Giara’s mini horses starts from Cagliari, usually in the morning, and lasts for half a day.Nuraghe of Barumini.The guided tour of the archaeological site of Barumini will introduce you to the origins of the Sardinian culture. 'Su Nuraxi,' the Nuraghe of Barumini, is located just few steps from the village of Barumini and from the Park of Giara in the region of Marmilla. Declared a World Heritage Site in 1997 by UNESCO, the Nuraghe of Barumini is definitely one of the most famous and most important archaeological sites in Sardinia.The importance of the archaeological 'Su Nuraxi,' discovered and brought to light in the 1950s during excavations conducted by the great archaeologist Giovanni Lilliu, is its complexity and its excellent condition. The immense Nuraghe of Barumini consists of megalithic stones of incomparable beauty and perfection. Barumini is a symbol of Nuragic civilization that contains the greatest secrets of Sardinia.The monument, with one of the most extraordinary floor plans and architectural achievements ever produced by the Nuragic culture, is composed of four towers connected by straight curtains. To the East and South of the fort there is an agglomeration of 200 huts that were part of the village.After visiting the Nuraghe of Barumini the excursion will continue to the Giara of Gesturi to admire its natural beauty and the famous wild horses of Giara di Gesturi.Giara di GesturiSardinia has a long tradition in riding, and it is one of the last regions in Europe where you can still find wild horses, like the famous 'Cavallini of Giara di Gesturi.'The horses of the Giara, imported by the Phoenicians or coming from Greece brought by sailors, are today the only survivors of numerous groups that until the late Middle Ages lived in the wild on the island. In the vast plateau, the small horses (they are not ponies!) number about 500. They have found here an ideal habitat that allowed them to recover, at least partially, the genotype of the wild horse.The small horses of Giara have a sprightly and indomitable character and although apparently peaceful, they have a sense of strength and resistance whenever they suspect humans are trying to threaten or deprive them of their freedom.Their dimensions are small compared to those of traditional horses, although their graceful proportions are not those of a small pony. The average height is approximately 1.20 m. The mane and tail are thick. They live in small family groups consisting of a stable dominant male and 7 or 8 females with their foals, although it is not uncommon to find groups of 'bachelor' males, usually older horses of 15-20 years. Each group has a well-defined territory.
West Beaches Tour from Cagliari
The tour starts from Cagliari, along the pond of Santa Gilla where you can see the characteristic pink flamingos. The first stop will be the beautiful beach of Santa Margherita di Pula, where you are going to enjoy the sun, the water and beautiful landscape. Then we are going to reach the cove of Pinus Village, a lovely beach with its natural swimming pools. Here, we are going to take a walk over the rocks, so make sure you bring comfortable shoes. After that, the tour continues to Su Cardolinu island, from where you can enjoy the sight of the Chia Tower. Finally, we will arrive in the beautiful resort of Chia where we will make the last stop on a beautiful beach. The tour will end at 6pm, at which time you will be back in Cagliari.
Barbagia Experience: Mamoiada and Orgosolo Day Tour from Cagliari
A great tour to discover the 'Mamuthones' masks, local wine producers and the Sardinia lifestyle. Visiting the multimedia museums which explains men and women’s lives in this territory, visit the craftsmen’s workshops of masks production and be part of the typical lunch with local and homemade food. Enjoy the walking tour into the villages to visit the picturesque old town and its incredible murals.The tour starts from Cagliari to the middle of Sardinia, with a comfortable minivan 9 seats to visit amazing lands and discover the most representative traditions of Sardinia lifestyle. You can visit a very interesting part of Sardinia and you can meet a very friendly local people.