Colourful fishing boats moored on the river at Bosa.

Overview

Bosa is one of Sardinia’s most beautiful towns. Seen from a distance, its rainbow townscape resembles a vibrant Paul Klee canvas, with pastel houses stacked on a steep hillside, tapering up to a majestic, golden castle. In front, moored fishing boats bob on a glassy river elegantly lined with palm trees.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Italy, Sardinia, Western Sardinia, Bosa, town view with Castello Malaspina, sunset

    Castello Malaspina

    Bosa

    Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…

  • Museo Casa Deriu

    Museo Casa Deriu

    Bosa

    Housed in an elegant 19th-century townhouse, Bosa's main museum showcases local arts and artisanal crafts. Each of the three floors has a different theme…

  • Aerial view of the beautiful village of Bosa with colored houses and a medieval castle. Bosa is located in the north-wesh of Sardinia, Italy. Aerial view of colorful houses in Bosa village, Sardegna. 1295073831

    Ponte Vecchio

    Bosa

    Spanning the Temo River near the heart of the old town, Bosa's main bridge is a handsome three-arched affair, built from the region's characteristic red…

  • Museo Delle Conce

    Museo Delle Conce

    Bosa

    On the south bank of the river, this museum occupies Bosa's former tanneries, which remained in business until after WWII. On the ground floor you can see…

  • Cattedrale di San Pietro Extramuros

    Cattedrale di San Pietro Extramuros

    Bosa

    Two kilometres upstream from the Chiesa di Sant’ Antonio Abate is this 11th-century cathedral, said to be the oldest Romanesque church in Sardinia…

  • Cattedrale dell’Immacolata

    Cattedrale dell’Immacolata

    Bosa

    Bosa's cathedral dates to the early 19th century when it was built over an earlier Romanesque church. A rare, if not overly riveting, example of rococo …

  • Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate

    Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate

    Bosa

    A short walk from Ponte Vecchio on the southern side of the river is the little Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate. Featuring a 16th-century Gothic facade in…

