Cattedrale dell’Immacolata

Bosa

Bosa's cathedral dates to the early 19th century when it was built over an earlier Romanesque church. A rare, if not overly riveting, example of rococo (officially called Piedmontese baroque), it boasts an imposing marble altar and several frescoes by the 19th-century artist Emilio Scherer.

