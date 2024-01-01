Cattedrale dell’Immacolata

Bosa's cathedral dates to the early 19th century when it was built over an earlier Romanesque church. A rare, if not overly riveting, example of rococo (officially called Piedmontese baroque), it boasts an imposing marble altar and several frescoes by the 19th-century artist Emilio Scherer.
