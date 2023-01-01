Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape. Running from Piazza Sulis in the south to Porta a Mare and the marina in the north, they're crowned by a pedestrianised path that commands superb views over to Capo Caccia on the blue horizon. Restaurants and bars line the walkway, providing the perfect perch to sit back and lap up the holiday atmosphere.

To walk the walls, also known as the bastioni, start at Torre di Sulis on the piazza of the same name. This 22m-high tower originally closed off the defensive line of towers to the south of the old town. Continuing northwards along the Bastioni Cristoforo Colombo, you'll pass the Torre di San Giacomo before arriving on the main stretch, the Bastioni Marco Polo, where most of the restaurants are lined up.

At the northern tip are two more towers, the Torre della Polveriera and Torre di Sant'Elmo. The last stretch, the Bastioni Magellano, leads on to Porta a Mare, the second of Alghero’s medieval gateways, through which you can access Piazza Civica in the historic centre. Beyond the Porta, the Torre della Maddalena is incorporated into the Forte della Maddalena, the only surviving remnant of the city’s former land battlements.