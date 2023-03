Overlooking Piazza Duomo, Alghero’s oversized Cattedrale di Santa Maria appears out of place with its pompous neoclassical facade and fat Doric columns. An unfortunate 19th-century addition, the facade was the last in a long line of modifications the hybrid cathedral has endured since it was built, originally on Catalan Gothic lines in the 16th century. Inside it’s largely Renaissance, with some late-baroque baubles added in the 18th century.