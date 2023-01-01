Museo Diocesano d’Arte Sacra

This museum of religious art, in the former Oratorio del Rosario, houses religious artefacts from the Cattedrale di Santa Maria, including silverware, statuary, paintings and woodcarvings. Look out for the ghoulish reliquary of what is claimed to be one of the innocenti (newborn babies slaughtered by Herod in his search for the Christ child). The tiny skull is chilling, but apparently it appealed to Alghero artist Francesco Pinna, who was given it by a Roman cardinal in the 16th century.