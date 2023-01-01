About 2.5km north of Stintino, the Spiaggia della Pelosa is a dreamy image of beach perfection: a salt-white strip of sand lapped by shallow, turquoise seas and fronted by strange, almost lunar, licks of rocky land. Completing the picture is an Aragonese watchtower and the craggy Isola Piana. The beach gets extremely busy in July and August, but is popular throughout the year, especially with wind- and kitesurfers, who take to its waters when the maestrale wind whips through.

To preserve the beach, you're required to use a straw mat beneath your towel. Local shops sell them. Also, no smoking on the beach.

Year-round buses run to the beach from Stintino (€1.30, five minutes, four weekdays, two Sundays). In summer services are considerably increased.

If you have your own wheels, there's limited roadside parking near the beach (within the blue lines) for around €5 per half-day.