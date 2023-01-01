Museo Antiquarium Turritano & Area Archeologica

Northwestern Sardinia

This complex houses the excavated remains of Turris Libisonis, the ancient Roman port on which the modern city stands. The museum displays finds from the adjacent archaeological area, including a collection of ceramics, busts, marble statues and mosaics. Outside you can see the remains of an ancient bathing complex known as the Palazzo del Re Barbaro; a mosaic-decorated house, the Domus dei Mosaici; and an impressive Roman bridge. Note that visits to the archaeological area are by guided tour only.

