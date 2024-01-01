Palazzo della Frumentaria

Sassari

One of the three seats of the Museo della Città, this 16th-century grain storehouse is used to stage temporary art exhibitions.

  • Spiaggia della Pelosa

    Spiaggia della Pelosa

    24.51 MILES

    About 2.5km north of Stintino, the Spiaggia della Pelosa is a dreamy image of beach perfection: a salt-white strip of sand lapped by shallow, turquoise…

  • Sea wall of Alghero. North of Sardinia. Itlay.Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape.; Shutterstock ID 576280477; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Sea Walls

    17.63 MILES

    Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape…

  • Asinara Island, Cala dei Ponzesi

    Parco Nazionale dell'Asinara

    25.2 MILES

    Named after its resident asini bianchi (albino donkeys), the Isola dell'Asinara encompasses 51 sq km of macchia (Mediterranean scrub), rocky coastline and…

  • Museo Nazionale Sanna

    Museo Nazionale Sanna

    0.64 MILES

    Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…

  • Cattedrale di Santa Maria in the ancient city of Alghero on the west coast of Sardinia; Shutterstock ID 336198101; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Campanile

    17.56 MILES

    Rising above the historic centre, the Cattedrale di Santa Maria's 16th-century campanile is one of Alghero's signature landmarks. The tower, accessible…

  • Grotta di Nettuno

    Grotta di Nettuno

    23.9 MILES

    Capo Caccia's principal crowd-puller is the Grotta di Nettuno, a haunting fairyland of stalactites and stalagmites. The easiest way to get to the caves is…

  • Le Prigionette Nature Reserve

    Le Prigionette Nature Reserve

    21.09 MILES

    This reserve, just west of Porto Conte at the base of Monte Timidone (361m), is a beautiful pocket of uncontaminated nature. Encompassing 12 sq km of…

  • Monte d’Accoddi

    Monte d’Accoddi

    7.16 MILES

    Signposted off the SS131 between Sassari and Porto Torres, Monte d’Accoddi is a unique Neolithic temple. Unlike anything else in the Mediterranean basin …

1. Fontana di Rosello

0.08 MILES

Sassari's most famous fountain sits in a sunken area by Piazza Mercato, a busy traffic junction just outside the city walls. A monumental marble box…

2. Corso Vittorio Emanuele II

0.12 MILES

The main drag through the centro storico, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II follows the path of the ancient Roman road from Porto Torres to Cagliari. Little…

3. Piazza Tola

0.14 MILES

Just north of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza Tola was medieval Sassari's main square where condemned heretics were burned at the stake. Overlooking…

4. Palazzo di Città

0.14 MILES

The principal seat of the Museo della Città, with exhibits illustrating the city's development, festivals and traditions

5. Museo della Città

0.14 MILES

This museum dedicated to Sassari's history is spread over three sites. Its main seat is Palazzo di Città, where exhibits illustrate the city's urban…

6. Casa di Re Enzo

0.15 MILES

With its arched portico and delicately crafted mullioned windows, this 15th-century building, now home to a clothes shop, is a rare example of Catalan…

7. Casa Farris

0.16 MILES

Casa Farris is a 15th-century townhouse now occupied by a women's clothing shop.

8. Palazzo d'Usini

0.16 MILES

Overlooking the charming Piazza Tola is the 16th-century Palazzo d'Usini, one of the first Renaissance buildings to be constructed in Sardinia and now…