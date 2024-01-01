One of the three seats of the Museo della Città, this 16th-century grain storehouse is used to stage temporary art exhibitions.
Palazzo della Frumentaria
Sassari
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.51 MILES
About 2.5km north of Stintino, the Spiaggia della Pelosa is a dreamy image of beach perfection: a salt-white strip of sand lapped by shallow, turquoise…
17.63 MILES
Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape…
25.2 MILES
Named after its resident asini bianchi (albino donkeys), the Isola dell'Asinara encompasses 51 sq km of macchia (Mediterranean scrub), rocky coastline and…
0.64 MILES
Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…
17.56 MILES
Rising above the historic centre, the Cattedrale di Santa Maria's 16th-century campanile is one of Alghero's signature landmarks. The tower, accessible…
23.9 MILES
Capo Caccia's principal crowd-puller is the Grotta di Nettuno, a haunting fairyland of stalactites and stalagmites. The easiest way to get to the caves is…
21.09 MILES
This reserve, just west of Porto Conte at the base of Monte Timidone (361m), is a beautiful pocket of uncontaminated nature. Encompassing 12 sq km of…
7.16 MILES
Signposted off the SS131 between Sassari and Porto Torres, Monte d’Accoddi is a unique Neolithic temple. Unlike anything else in the Mediterranean basin …
Nearby Sassari attractions
0.08 MILES
Sassari's most famous fountain sits in a sunken area by Piazza Mercato, a busy traffic junction just outside the city walls. A monumental marble box…
0.12 MILES
The main drag through the centro storico, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II follows the path of the ancient Roman road from Porto Torres to Cagliari. Little…
0.14 MILES
Just north of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza Tola was medieval Sassari's main square where condemned heretics were burned at the stake. Overlooking…
0.14 MILES
The principal seat of the Museo della Città, with exhibits illustrating the city's development, festivals and traditions
0.14 MILES
This museum dedicated to Sassari's history is spread over three sites. Its main seat is Palazzo di Città, where exhibits illustrate the city's urban…
0.15 MILES
With its arched portico and delicately crafted mullioned windows, this 15th-century building, now home to a clothes shop, is a rare example of Catalan…
0.16 MILES
Casa Farris is a 15th-century townhouse now occupied by a women's clothing shop.
0.16 MILES
Overlooking the charming Piazza Tola is the 16th-century Palazzo d'Usini, one of the first Renaissance buildings to be constructed in Sardinia and now…