The main drag through the centro storico, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II follows the path of the ancient Roman road from Porto Torres to Cagliari. Little remains from its 13th-century heyday, but there are a few signs of past grandeur. At No 23, Casa Farris is a 15th-century townhouse, while a few metres up, the Casa di Re Enzo provides a Catalan Gothic setting for a clothes shop. Opposite, the Liberty-style Teatro Civico was a 19th-century addition.