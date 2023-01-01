Pinacoteca Nazionale di Sassari

Housed in a 16th-century Jesuit college, Sassari's municipal art collection boasts more than 400 paintings from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. Of the religious art on show, a highlight is Bartolomeo Vivarini's fine triptych, Madonna con bambino (1473). Upstairs, works by the likes of Giovanni Lanfranco and Guercino hang alongside landscapes and Flemish still lifes, while up on the 2nd floor you'll find paintings by 20th-century Sardinian artists.