Sassari, Sardinia's second-largest city, is a proud and cultured university town with a handsome historic centre and an unpretentious, workaday vibe.
Sassari
Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…
Sassari
Sassari’s largest piazza is one of Sardinia’s most impressive public spaces. Covering about a hectare, it is surrounded by imposing 19th-century buildings…
Basilica della Santissima Trinità di Saccargia
Sassari
About 18km southeast of Sassari on the SS729, this is the most visually striking of the isolated Romanesque churches that spring up across the territory…
Sassari
Sassari’s principal cathedral dazzles with its 18th-century baroque facade, a giddy free-for-all of statues, reliefs, friezes and busts. It's all a front,…
Sassari
This museum dedicated to Sassari's history is spread over three sites. Its main seat is Palazzo di Città, where exhibits illustrate the city's urban…
Sassari
The main drag through the centro storico, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II follows the path of the ancient Roman road from Porto Torres to Cagliari. Little…
Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem
Sassari
With its distinctive dome and proud Romanesque facade, the much-loved Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem reveals a curious blend of architectural styles. The…
Sassari
Sassari is home to one of Italy’s most revered army regiments. The Sassari Brigade was established in 1915 and during WWI established a reputation for…
