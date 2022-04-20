Sassari

Sassari

Sassari, Sardinia's second-largest city, is a proud and cultured university town with a handsome historic centre and an unpretentious, workaday vibe.

  • Museo Nazionale Sanna

    Museo Nazionale Sanna

    Sassari

    Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…

  • Piazza Italia

    Piazza Italia

    Sassari

    Sassari’s largest piazza is one of Sardinia’s most impressive public spaces. Covering about a hectare, it is surrounded by imposing 19th-century buildings…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Sassari

    Sassari’s principal cathedral dazzles with its 18th-century baroque facade, a giddy free-for-all of statues, reliefs, friezes and busts. It's all a front,…

  • Museo della Città

    Museo della Città

    Sassari

    This museum dedicated to Sassari's history is spread over three sites. Its main seat is Palazzo di Città, where exhibits illustrate the city's urban…

  • Corso Vittorio Emanuele II

    Corso Vittorio Emanuele II

    Sassari

    The main drag through the centro storico, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II follows the path of the ancient Roman road from Porto Torres to Cagliari. Little…

  • Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem

    Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem

    Sassari

    With its distinctive dome and proud Romanesque facade, the much-loved Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem reveals a curious blend of architectural styles. The…

  • Museo della Brigata Sassari

    Museo della Brigata Sassari

    Sassari

    Sassari is home to one of Italy’s most revered army regiments. The Sassari Brigade was established in 1915 and during WWI established a reputation for…

