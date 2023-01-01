Museo della Città

This museum dedicated to Sassari's history is spread over three sites. Its main seat is Palazzo di Città, where exhibits illustrate the city's urban development, festivals and traditions. A short walk away, Palazzo Ducale, which also doubles as Sassari's city hall, has historical artefacts relating to the palace's former life as an aristocratic 18th-century residence and an interesting underground section. The third location is Palazzo della Frumentaria, a 16th-century grain warehouse that's used to stage temporary exhibitions.