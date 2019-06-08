Chiesa di San Francesco

Alghero's finest church is a model of architectural harmony. Originally built to a Catalan Gothic design in the 14th century, it was later given a Renaissance facelift after it partially collapsed in 1593. Inside, interest is focused on the 18th-century polychrome marble altar and a strange 17th-century wooden sculpture of a haggard Christ tied to a column. Through the sacristy you can enter a beautiful 14th-century cloister, where the 22 columns connect a series of round arches.

The buttery sandstone used in the arcades and columns lends the cloister a special warmth, which makes it a wonderful setting for summer concerts. There's a also a bell tower.