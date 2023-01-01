On Via Carlo Alberto, the carrer major of the medieval town, the 17th-century Chiesa di San Michele is best known for its maiolica-tiled dome. The present tiles were laid in the 1960s, but this doesn’t detract from their beauty. Inside, look out for a wooden sculpture of San Michele (St Michael) slaying Satan.

Just before you reach the church you cross Via Gilbert Ferret. This intersection is known as the quatre cantonades (four sides), and for centuries labourers would gather here in the hope of finding work.