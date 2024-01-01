Rising directly from the seashore, the octagonal Tower of St James stands on the corner of the Bastioni Cristoforo Colombo and Bastioni Marco Polo.
Torre di San Giacomo
Alghero
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.72 MILES
About 2.5km north of Stintino, the Spiaggia della Pelosa is a dreamy image of beach perfection: a salt-white strip of sand lapped by shallow, turquoise…
0.09 MILES
Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape…
17.64 MILES
Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…
0.16 MILES
Rising above the historic centre, the Cattedrale di Santa Maria's 16th-century campanile is one of Alghero's signature landmarks. The tower, accessible…
8.03 MILES
Capo Caccia's principal crowd-puller is the Grotta di Nettuno, a haunting fairyland of stalactites and stalagmites. The easiest way to get to the caves is…
7.69 MILES
This reserve, just west of Porto Conte at the base of Monte Timidone (361m), is a beautiful pocket of uncontaminated nature. Encompassing 12 sq km of…
17.68 MILES
Signposted off the SS131 between Sassari and Porto Torres, Monte d’Accoddi is a unique Neolithic temple. Unlike anything else in the Mediterranean basin …
17.63 MILES
Sassari’s largest piazza is one of Sardinia’s most impressive public spaces. Covering about a hectare, it is surrounded by imposing 19th-century buildings…
Nearby Alghero attractions
0.11 MILES
On Via Carlo Alberto, the carrer major of the medieval town, the 17th-century Chiesa di San Michele is best known for its maiolica-tiled dome. The present…
3. Museo Archeologico della Città di Alghero
0.11 MILES
The history of human settlement in the Alghero area is charted at this gleaming new archaeological museum, inaugurated in December 2016. Artefacts…
0.14 MILES
Alghero's finest church is a model of architectural harmony. Originally built to a Catalan Gothic design in the 14th century, it was later given a…
0.15 MILES
Dominating Piazza Sulis, this landmark tower was originally known as the Torre de l'Esperó Reial or Torre dello Sperone (Tower of the Royal Spur). Its…
0.18 MILES
Overlooking Piazza Duomo, Alghero’s oversized Cattedrale di Santa Maria appears out of place with its pompous neoclassical facade and fat Doric columns…
0.18 MILES
This impressive 16th-century tower is now used to stage temporary exhibitions. A squat, thick-set structure, it has a circumference of 60m and walls 4.3m…