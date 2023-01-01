Le Prigionette Nature Reserve

This reserve, just west of Porto Conte at the base of Monte Timidone (361m), is a beautiful pocket of uncontaminated nature. Encompassing 12 sq km of woodland, aromatic macchia (Mediterranean scrub) and rocky coastline, it offers wonderful scenery and excellent walking with a network of well-marked tracks, suitable for hikers and cyclists. Wildlife flourishes – deer, albino donkeys, Giara horses and wild boar roam the woods, while griffon vultures and falcons fly the skies.

For stirring coastal views head to Cala della Barca, a remote cliffside spot overlooking the Isola Piana. The easiest and quickest way of getting there is to drive from the reserve's entrance until you come to an open space by a hut – it takes about 20 minutes along the dirt track. Park here and continue on foot for the last kilometre or so.