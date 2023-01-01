With its distinctive dome and proud Romanesque facade, the much-loved Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem reveals a curious blend of architectural styles. The exterior sports Gothic and even vaguely Oriental elements. Inside, the Catalan Gothic vaulting has been preserved, but much baroque frippery has crept in to obscure the original lines of the building. In the lateral chapels stand some of the giant ‘candles’ the city guilds parade about town during the 14 August I Candelieri festivities.