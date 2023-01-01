Museo Casa Deriu

Housed in an elegant 19th-century townhouse, Bosa's main museum showcases local arts and artisanal crafts. Each of the three floors has a different theme relating to the city and its past: the 1st floor hosts temporary exhibitions and displays of traditional hand embroidery; the 2nd floor displays the palazzo's original 19th-century decor and furnishings; and the top floor is dedicated to Melkiorre Melis (1889–1982), a local painter and one of Sardinia’s most important modern artists.

Your ticket also grants access to the small Pinacoteca across the street, which houses a collection of paintings by the 20th-century Sardinian artist Antonio Atza.