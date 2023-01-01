Spanning the Temo River near the heart of the old town, Bosa's main bridge is a handsome three-arched affair, built from the region's characteristic red trachyte stone. Cross to the southern side for a perfect photo of Bosa's multicoloured houses stacked up below the Castello Malaspina.
Ponte Vecchio
Bosa
Sea Walls
20.78 MILES
Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape…
Campanile
20.83 MILES
Rising above the historic centre, the Cattedrale di Santa Maria's 16th-century campanile is one of Alghero's signature landmarks. The tower, accessible…
Castello Malaspina
0.22 MILES
Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…
Chiesa di San Francesco
20.76 MILES
Alghero's finest church is a model of architectural harmony. Originally built to a Catalan Gothic design in the 14th century, it was later given a…
Nuraghe Santu Antine
19.31 MILES
One of the largest nuraghic sites in Sardinia, the Nuraghe Santu Antine sits 4km south of Torralba. The complex is focused on a central tower, which now…
Basilica della Santissima Trinità di Saccargia
27.75 MILES
About 18km southeast of Sassari on the SS729, this is the most visually striking of the isolated Romanesque churches that spring up across the territory…
Chiesa di San Michele
20.69 MILES
On Via Carlo Alberto, the carrer major of the medieval town, the 17th-century Chiesa di San Michele is best known for its maiolica-tiled dome. The present…
Torre di Sulis
20.6 MILES
Dominating Piazza Sulis, this landmark tower was originally known as the Torre de l'Esperó Reial or Torre dello Sperone (Tower of the Royal Spur). Its…
Nearby Bosa attractions
1. Cattedrale dell’Immacolata
0.05 MILES
Bosa's cathedral dates to the early 19th century when it was built over an earlier Romanesque church. A rare, if not overly riveting, example of rococo …
2. Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate
0.08 MILES
A short walk from Ponte Vecchio on the southern side of the river is the little Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate. Featuring a 16th-century Gothic facade in…
3. Museo Casa Deriu
0.14 MILES
Housed in an elegant 19th-century townhouse, Bosa's main museum showcases local arts and artisanal crafts. Each of the three floors has a different theme…
4. Museo Delle Conce
0.16 MILES
On the south bank of the river, this museum occupies Bosa's former tanneries, which remained in business until after WWII. On the ground floor you can see…
5. Chiesa di Nostra Signora di Regnos Altos
0.2 MILES
Enclosed within the walls of the Castello Malaspina, this humble but hallowed 14th-century chapel is decorated with an extraordinary 14th-century fresco…
7. Cattedrale di San Pietro Extramuros
0.93 MILES
Two kilometres upstream from the Chiesa di Sant’ Antonio Abate is this 11th-century cathedral, said to be the oldest Romanesque church in Sardinia…
8. Torre dell’Isola Rossa
1.64 MILES
This tower overlooking the beach at Bosa Marina is one of the largest in a series of defensive towers built by the island's Aragonese rulers in the 16th…