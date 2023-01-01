Aerial view of the beautiful village of Bosa with colored houses and a medieval castle. Bosa is located in the north-wesh of Sardinia, Italy. Aerial view of colorful houses in Bosa village, Sardegna. 1295073831

Ponte Vecchio

Bosa

Spanning the Temo River near the heart of the old town, Bosa's main bridge is a handsome three-arched affair, built from the region's characteristic red trachyte stone. Cross to the southern side for a perfect photo of Bosa's multicoloured houses stacked up below the Castello Malaspina.

    Sea Walls

    20.78 MILES

    Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape…

    Campanile

    20.83 MILES

    Rising above the historic centre, the Cattedrale di Santa Maria's 16th-century campanile is one of Alghero's signature landmarks. The tower, accessible…

    Castello Malaspina

    0.22 MILES

    Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…

    Chiesa di San Francesco

    20.76 MILES

    Alghero's finest church is a model of architectural harmony. Originally built to a Catalan Gothic design in the 14th century, it was later given a…

    Nuraghe Santu Antine

    19.31 MILES

    One of the largest nuraghic sites in Sardinia, the Nuraghe Santu Antine sits 4km south of Torralba. The complex is focused on a central tower, which now…

    Chiesa di San Michele

    20.69 MILES

    On Via Carlo Alberto, the carrer major of the medieval town, the 17th-century Chiesa di San Michele is best known for its maiolica-tiled dome. The present…

    Torre di Sulis

    20.6 MILES

    Dominating Piazza Sulis, this landmark tower was originally known as the Torre de l'Esperó Reial or Torre dello Sperone (Tower of the Royal Spur). Its…

1. Cattedrale dell’Immacolata

0.05 MILES

Bosa's cathedral dates to the early 19th century when it was built over an earlier Romanesque church. A rare, if not overly riveting, example of rococo …

2. Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate

0.08 MILES

A short walk from Ponte Vecchio on the southern side of the river is the little Chiesa di Sant’Antonio Abate. Featuring a 16th-century Gothic facade in…

3. Museo Casa Deriu

0.14 MILES

Housed in an elegant 19th-century townhouse, Bosa's main museum showcases local arts and artisanal crafts. Each of the three floors has a different theme…

4. Museo Delle Conce

0.16 MILES

On the south bank of the river, this museum occupies Bosa's former tanneries, which remained in business until after WWII. On the ground floor you can see…

6. Castello Malaspina

0.22 MILES

Commanding huge views, this hilltop castle was built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Tuscan Malaspina family. Little remains of the original…

7. Cattedrale di San Pietro Extramuros

0.93 MILES

Two kilometres upstream from the Chiesa di Sant’ Antonio Abate is this 11th-century cathedral, said to be the oldest Romanesque church in Sardinia…

8. Torre dell’Isola Rossa

1.64 MILES

This tower overlooking the beach at Bosa Marina is one of the largest in a series of defensive towers built by the island's Aragonese rulers in the 16th…