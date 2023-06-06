Palau

Palau

Palau is a lively summer resort, its streets lined with surf shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants. It’s also the main gateway to Arcipelago di La Maddalena’s granite islands and jewel-coloured waters. Out of town, the coast is famous for its bizarre weather-beaten rocks, such as the Roccia dell’Orso, 6km east of Palau.

  Roccia dell'Orso

    Roccia dell’Orso

    Palau

    This weather-beaten granite sculpture sits on a high point 6km east of Palau. The Roccia dell’Orso (Bear Rock) looks considerably less bearlike up close,…

  Fortezza di Monte Altura

    Fortezza di Monte Altura

    Palau

    Standing sentinel on a rocky crag, this sturdy 19th-century bastion was built to help defend the north coast and Arcipelago di La Maddalena from invasion …

