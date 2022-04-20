Olbia

The port of Olbia, Sardinia

Overview

Often ignored in the mad dash to the Costa Smeralda, Olbia has more to offer than first meets the eye. Look beyond its industrial outskirts and you’ll find a fetching city with a centro storico (historic centre) crammed with boutiques, wine bars and cafe-rimmed piazzas. Olbia is a refreshingly authentic and affordable alternative to the purpose-built resorts stretching to the north and south.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Archeologico

    Museo Archeologico

    Olbia

    Architect Vanni Macciocco designed Olbia’s strikingly contemporary museum near the port. The museum spells out local history in artefacts, from Roman…

  • Tenute Olbios

    Tenute Olbios

    Olbia

    Spread across 60 hectares, Tenute Olbios estate whisks visitors through the winemaking process in 1½-hour guided tours (€10), which head down to the…

  • Chiesa di San Simplicio

    Chiesa di San Simplicio

    Olbia

    Considered to be Gallura’s most important medieval monument, this Romanesque granite church was built in the late 11th and early 12th centuries on what…

  • Chiesa di San Paolo

    Chiesa di San Paolo

    Olbia

    Worth a look is the 18th-century granite Chiesa di San Paolo, spectacularly topped by a Valencian-style multicoloured tiled dome (added after WWII).

