Spread across 60 hectares, Tenute Olbios estate whisks visitors through the winemaking process in 1½-hour guided tours (€10), which head down to the cellar and conclude with a three-wine tasting below the oak ceiling of the granite-walled tasting room. A slightly longer tour (€15) includes a walk through the vines. For an additional €5 per person, you can sample regional cheeses, salumi and antipasti. Tenute Olbios is 7km south of the city centre. Take the SP24 and follow the signs.

The tours are available in Italian and English and advance booking is recommended, though you are free to pop by to buy wine any time.

Besides a stroll among the vines, this is a beautiful area for an afternoon spent in the Gallura countryside, dappled with oak and pear trees, dotted with lakes and ablaze with wildflowers that bloom in spring.