A few kilometres northwest of Aggius towards Trinita d’Agultu, you reach the Valle della Luna. It’s a surreal and evocative landscape, where huge granite boulders spill across rolling hills and farmland like giants’ marbles. The lookout point on the SP74 commands fantastic views of the surrounding countryside, honeycombed with bizarrely sculpted rocks. The valley is a fantastic place for a bike ride, and the road through here down to the coast is tremendously scenic.