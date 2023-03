Signposted 2km north of Tempio Pausania along the SS133, this nuraghe is more substantial than the many other ruins that dot the surrounding countryside. A trail leads through fragrant herb gardens to the tower, flanked by chambers on either side. Borrow a headlight at the ticket office to spot clusters of rare lesser horseshoe bats in the pitch-black left-hand chambers. A ramp climbs to an open room at the back, with stairs continuing to the top.