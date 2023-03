Covering an area of several square kilometres, the partially excavated nuraghic ruins of La Prisgiona are among the most extensive in northeastern Sardinia. At the centre of the site are a main keep and two side towers, flanked by a 7m-deep well and the remains of a village containing the foundations of several dozen stone huts. To get here, drive 1km or walk the scenic nature trail from nearby Coddu Ecchju.