This necropolis is a curious site made up of four interlocking megalithic burial grounds, possibly dating to 3500 BC. Archaeologists believe that VIPs were buried in the rectangular stone tombs. At the rim of each circle was a menhir or betyl, an erect stone upon which a divinity may have been represented.

To reach Li Muri, turn left (west) for Luogosanto on the Arzachena–Luogosanto road. After about 3km turn right and follow the signs to Li Muri along a dirt track.

This site keeps less dependable hours than others in the area; inquire about its current status at the Nuraghe di Albucciu ticket office in Arzachena.