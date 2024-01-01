Nuraghe di Albucciu

Costa Smeralda

This is the nearest nuraghe to town, and certainly the easiest to find, on the main Olbia road, about 3km south of Arzachena. It’s unusual for several reasons, not least for its flat granite roof instead of the usual tholos (conical shape) and its warren of what appear to be emergency escape routes.

