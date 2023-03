Accessible via a 2km track from the Nuraghe di Albucciu ticket office, this temple dating back to 1500 BC is one of only a few of its kind in Sardinia. Experts aren't certain of its original purpose, but it appears it had a timber roof and was closed with a wooden door. Just as engaging as the ruins is the trail to get here, which affords lovely views over the surrounding countryside, strewn with granite boulders.