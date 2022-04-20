Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Climbers, divers, sea kayakers, beachcombers and hikers all find their thrill in Cala Gonone. Why? Just look around you: imperious limestone peaks frame grandstand views of the Golfo di Orosei, sheer cliffs dip into the brilliant-blue sea, trails wriggle through emerald-green ravines to pearly-white beaches. It is quite magnificent. Even getting here is an adventure, with each hairpin bend bringing you ever closer to a sea that spreads out before you like a giant liquid mirror.
Cala Gonone
It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…
Cala Gonone
To get an eagle-eye view over the coast, follow the signs off the Cala Gonone–Dorgali road to this nuraghe. After 3km the rocky track peters out at a wild…
Cala Gonone
About 3.5km south of town (follow Viale del Bue Marino) is this captivating rocky inlet backed by a deep green valley. From here you can hike over the…
Cala Gonone
Check out the local marine life before taking the plunge at this shiny new aquarium, designed by architects Peter Chermayeff and Sebastiano Gaias. The 25…
Cala Gonone
About 1km south of Cala Gonone, backed by a striking yellow-orange rock wall, Spiaggia Sos Dorroles is one of the prettiest spots near town for splashing…
Cala Gonone
Secluded at the end of a remote back road, this lovely sweep of sand makes a pleasant day trip from Cala Gonone, 11km to the south.
Cala Gonone
In town, the small shingle Spiaggia Centrale is good for a quick dip, though the finest beaches lie further south.
Cala Gonone
Just south of Cala Gonone, this narrow sandy strip is interrupted by rocky stretches (watch out for sea urchins).
Get to the heart of Cala Gonone with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99