Cala Gonone

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Main beach in Cala Gonone.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Climbers, divers, sea kayakers, beachcombers and hikers all find their thrill in Cala Gonone. Why? Just look around you: imperious limestone peaks frame grandstand views of the Golfo di Orosei, sheer cliffs dip into the brilliant-blue sea, trails wriggle through emerald-green ravines to pearly-white beaches. It is quite magnificent. Even getting here is an adventure, with each hairpin bend bringing you ever closer to a sea that spreads out before you like a giant liquid mirror.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Trail to grotta del Bue Marino in Cala Gonone, Sardinia, Italy

    Grotta del Bue Marino

    Cala Gonone

    It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…

  • Nuraghe Mannu

    Nuraghe Mannu

    Cala Gonone

    To get an eagle-eye view over the coast, follow the signs off the Cala Gonone–Dorgali road to this nuraghe. After 3km the rocky track peters out at a wild…

  • Cala Fuili

    Cala Fuili

    Cala Gonone

    About 3.5km south of town (follow Viale del Bue Marino) is this captivating rocky inlet backed by a deep green valley. From here you can hike over the…

  • Acquario di Cala Gonone

    Acquario di Cala Gonone

    Cala Gonone

    Check out the local marine life before taking the plunge at this shiny new aquarium, designed by architects Peter Chermayeff and Sebastiano Gaias. The 25…

  • Spiaggia Sos Dorroles

    Spiaggia Sos Dorroles

    Cala Gonone

    About 1km south of Cala Gonone, backed by a striking yellow-orange rock wall, Spiaggia Sos Dorroles is one of the prettiest spots near town for splashing…

  • Cala Cartoe

    Cala Cartoe

    Cala Gonone

    Secluded at the end of a remote back road, this lovely sweep of sand makes a pleasant day trip from Cala Gonone, 11km to the south.

  • Spiaggia Centrale

    Spiaggia Centrale

    Cala Gonone

    In town, the small shingle Spiaggia Centrale is good for a quick dip, though the finest beaches lie further south.

  • Spiaggia Palmasera

    Spiaggia Palmasera

    Cala Gonone

    Just south of Cala Gonone, this narrow sandy strip is interrupted by rocky stretches (watch out for sea urchins).

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cala Gonone with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.