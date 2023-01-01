To get an eagle-eye view over the coast, follow the signs off the Cala Gonone–Dorgali road to this nuraghe. After 3km the rocky track peters out at a wild headland where you can see nearly the entire curve of the gulf. The location is idyllic, set above a lush gorge and with silver-grey blocks strewn beneath the olive trees. First inhabited around 1600 BC, the tower is a modest ruin, but you can still see niches in the central chamber.

The Romans took a shine to the nuraghe, and looking at the traces of former dwellings, you can contrast the geometric forms made by the Romans with the elliptical shapes made by their predecessors.