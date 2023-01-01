Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

Get a firsthand feel for Mamoiada's carnival at this small but engaging museum. The three-part exhibit starts with a film that allows you to vicariously experience carnival preparations such as the making of masks and bells, followed by the processions and bonfires that mark the big day itself. The second room displays masks and costumes from three traditional Sardinian carnivals (Mamoiada, Ovoda and Ottana), while the third room focuses on carnival attire from throughout the Alpine and Mediterranean regions.