Museo MAN

Eastern Sardinia

Housed in a restored 19th-century townhouse, this serious contemporary-art gallery hosts a wide range of rotating temporary exhibits.

  • Cala Goloritze, Orosei Gulf, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Goloritzè

    23.9 MILES

    The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…

  • Tiscali

    Tiscali

    10.74 MILES

    Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…

  • Cala Mariolu

    Cala Mariolu

    22.69 MILES

    Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…

  • Woman hiking inside the deepest canyon in Europe - Activity and Health concept - Gola Su Gorroppu.

    Gola Su Gorropu

    12.84 MILES

    Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…

  • Su Gologone

    Su Gologone

    8.91 MILES

    Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…

  • Museo Etnografico Sardo

    Museo Etnografico Sardo

    0.31 MILES

    Beautifully renovated in 2016, this museum zooms in on Sardinian folklore, harbouring a peerless collection of filigree jewellery, carpets, tapestries,…

  • Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    8.06 MILES

    Get a firsthand feel for Mamoiada's carnival at this small but engaging museum. The three-part exhibit starts with a film that allows you to vicariously…

  • Trail to grotta del Bue Marino in Cala Gonone, Sardinia, Italy

    Grotta del Bue Marino

    16.12 MILES

    It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…

Nearby Eastern Sardinia attractions

1. Piazza Satta

0.08 MILES

This small square is dedicated to the great poet Sebastiano Satta (1867–1914), who was born in a house here. To celebrate the centenary of Satta's birth,…

2. Museo Archeologico Nazionale

0.16 MILES

This museum presents a romp through the region’s archaeological sites. Finds from the surrounding province range from ancient ceramics and bronzetti to a…

3. Cattedrale di Santa Maria della Neve

0.18 MILES

A big, dusky peach-coloured wedding cake of a church, the 19th-century Cattedrale di Santa Maria della Neve is one of 300 or so Italian churches dedicated…

4. Museo Ciusa

0.18 MILES

This museum houses the permanent collection of Nuoro's excellent art museum and has an entire wing devoted to the works of renowned Nuoro-born sculptor…

5. Chiesa di San Carlo

0.18 MILES

To see a bronze copy of Francesco Ciusa’s La Madre dell’Ucciso (Mother of the Killed), which won a prize at the Venice Biennale in 1907, you should visit…

6. Museo Deleddiano

0.23 MILES

Up in the oldest part of town, the birthplace of Grazia Deledda (1871–1936) has been converted into this lovely little museum. The rooms, full of Deledda…

7. Parco Colle Sant’Onofrio

0.29 MILES

A short wander uphill from the centre of town brings you to the quiet Parco Colle Sant’Onofrio, which commands broad mountain views. From the highest…

8. Museo Etnografico Sardo

0.31 MILES

