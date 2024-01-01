Chiesa di San Gavino

Eastern Sardinia

In Gavoi village centre, the Chiesa di San Gavino was built in the 16th century to a Gothic-Catalan design, as evidenced by the plain red trachyte facade and splendid rose window. From the piazza outside the church, cobbled alleyways lead up through the medieval borgo (village).

