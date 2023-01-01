A favourite with rock climbers, this wildly beautiful crescent-shaped bay is backed by a lush ravine, framed by cave-pitted cliffs and pummelled by exquisite turquoise waters. Access is by foot or boat only. Linger after the tour boats have gone and you’ll pretty much have the bay to yourself. If your navigation skills are good, you could continue along a tough, unmarked trail to the striking Arco Lupiru rock arch (4km; around 1½ hours) or Cala Sisine (11km; four hours).

Wild camping on the beaches is not permitted.