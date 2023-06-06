Cagliari

Bastione Saint Remy, Cagliari

The best way to arrive in Sardinia’s historic capital is by sea, the city rising in a helter-skelter of golden-hued palazzi, domes and facades up to the rocky centrepiece, Il Castello. Although Tunisia is closer than Rome, Cagliari is the most Italian of Sardinia’s cities. Vespas buzz down tree-fringed boulevards and locals hang out at busy cafes tucked under arcades in the seafront Marina district.

  • People on steps in front of Cattedrale di Santa Maria at dusk.

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria

    Cagliari

    Cagliari’s graceful 13th-century cathedral stands proudly on Piazza Palazzo. Except for the square-based bell tower, little remains of the original Gothic…

  • Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Cagliari

    Of the four museums at the Cittadella dei Musei, this is the undoubted star. Sardinia’s premier archaeological museum showcases artefacts spanning…

  • Water shallows at Poetto Beach.

    Poetto Beach

    Cagliari

    An easy bus ride from the centre, Cagliari's fabulous Poetto beach extends for 7km beyond the green Promontorio di Sant'Elia, nicknamed the Sella del…

  • Il Castello

    Il Castello

    Cagliari

    This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…

  • Bastione di Saint Remy

    Bastione di Saint Remy

    Cagliari

    This vast neoclassical structure, comprising a gallery space, monumental stairway and panoramic terrace, was built into the city's medieval walls between…

  • Torre dell'Elefante, Pisan Tower.

    Torre dell’Elefante

    Cagliari

    One of only two Pisan towers still standing, the Torre dell’Elefante was built in 1307 as a defence against the threatening Aragonese. Named after the…

  • Cacti in Orto Botanico botanical gardens.

    Orto Botanico

    Cagliari

    Established in 1858, the Orto Botanico is one of Italy’s most famous botanical gardens. Today it extends over 5 hectares and nurtures 2000 species of…

