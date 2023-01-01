Bastione di Saint Remy

This vast neoclassical structure, comprising a gallery space, monumental stairway and panoramic terrace, was built into the city's medieval walls between 1899 and 1902. The highlight is the elegant Umberto I terrace, which commands sweeping views over Cagliari’s jumbled rooftops to the sea and distant mountains. To reach the terrace, you can try the stairway on Piazza Costituzione or take one of the elevators – eg from the Giardino Sotto Le Mure or Piazza Yenne – although at the time of research they were closed and you needed to walk up via the streets.