Giardino Sotto Le Mure

Cagliari

LoginSave

A small strip of park in the shadows of the Castello's mighty walls, this 500m-long green space is home to seven works by leading Sardinian sculptor Pinuccio Sciola. You'll also find the lift (closed at time of research) up to the Bastione di Saint Remy.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People on steps in front of Cattedrale di Santa Maria at dusk.

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria

    0.1 MILES

    Cagliari’s graceful 13th-century cathedral stands proudly on Piazza Palazzo. Except for the square-based bell tower, little remains of the original Gothic…

  • Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    Museo Archeologico Nazionale

    0.36 MILES

    Of the four museums at the Cittadella dei Musei, this is the undoubted star. Sardinia’s premier archaeological museum showcases artefacts spanning…

  • View of Monte dei Sette Fratelli

    Monte dei Sette Fratelli

    18.07 MILES

    Clad in thick forest, the mountain massif known as the Monte dei Sette Fratelli dominates the remote Sarrabus area. Its granite peaks and woodlands…

  • Water shallows at Poetto Beach.

    Poetto Beach

    2.73 MILES

    An easy bus ride from the centre, Cagliari's fabulous Poetto beach extends for 7km beyond the green Promontorio di Sant'Elia, nicknamed the Sella del…

  • Il Castello

    Il Castello

    0.12 MILES

    This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…

  • Bastione di Saint Remy

    Bastione di Saint Remy

    0.1 MILES

    This vast neoclassical structure, comprising a gallery space, monumental stairway and panoramic terrace, was built into the city's medieval walls between…

  • Capo Carbonara

    Capo Carbonara

    23.32 MILES

    If you embark on just one excursion from Villasimius, make it the 15-minute drive south to Capo Carbonara, a protected marine park. The promontory dips…

View more attractions

Nearby Cagliari attractions

1. Museo del Duomo

0.04 MILES

Treasures from the Cattedrale di Santa Maria are displayed at this compact museum just around the corner from the cathedral. One standout is the 15th…

2. Palazzo di Città

0.09 MILES

Cagliari's town hall from medieval times to the 19th century, the beautifully restored Palazzo di Città has been converted into a small museum. It…

3. Bastione di Saint Remy

0.1 MILES

This vast neoclassical structure, comprising a gallery space, monumental stairway and panoramic terrace, was built into the city's medieval walls between…

4. Cattedrale di Santa Maria

0.1 MILES

Cagliari’s graceful 13th-century cathedral stands proudly on Piazza Palazzo. Except for the square-based bell tower, little remains of the original Gothic…

5. Il Castello

0.12 MILES

This hilltop citadel is Cagliari’s most iconic image, its domes, towers and palazzi, once home to the city’s aristocracy, rising above the sturdy ramparts…

6. Torre dell’Elefante

0.13 MILES

One of only two Pisan towers still standing, the Torre dell’Elefante was built in 1307 as a defence against the threatening Aragonese. Named after the…

7. Palazzo Viceregio

0.13 MILES

Just steps from the cathedral, this pale lime palazzo was once home to the city's Spanish and Savoy viceroys. Today it serves as the provincial assembly…

8. Chiesa di Santo Sepolcro

0.19 MILES

The most astonishing feature of this church is an enormous 17th-century gilded wooden altarpiece housing a figure of the Virgin Mary. From the church,…