Clad in thick forest, the mountain massif known as the Monte dei Sette Fratelli dominates the remote Sarrabus area. Its granite peaks and woodlands bristle with cork and holm oak, juniper, oleander and myrtle, offering a haven to wild boar, hawks, golden eagles and the cervo sardo (Sardinian deer). Accessible by the SS125, it offers some magnificent hiking, with routes ranging from straightforward strolls to a tough 12km ascent of Punta Sa Ceraxa (1016m).

You can pick up a trekking map from the Caserma Forestale Campu Omu, a forestry corps station near the Burcei turn-off on the SS125.