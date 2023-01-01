Treasures from the Cattedrale di Santa Maria are displayed at this compact museum just around the corner from the cathedral. One standout is the 15th-century Trittico di Clemente VII, which was moved here from the cathedral for safe keeping. This precious painting in oil on timber has been attributed to either the Flemish painter Rogier van der Weyden or to one of his disciples. Another important work is the 16th-century Retablo dei Beneficiati, produced by the school of Pietro Cavaro.