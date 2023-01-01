Museo del Tesoro e Area Archeologica di Sant'Eulalia

In the heart of the Marina district, this museum contains a rich collection of religious art, as well as an archaeological area beneath the adjacent Chiesa di Sant’Eulalia. The main drawcard is a 13m section of excavated Roman road (constructed between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD), which archaeologists think would have connected with the nearby port.

In the upstairs treasury you’ll find all sorts of religious artefacts, ranging from exquisite priests’ vestments and silverware through to medieval codices and other precious documents. Fine wooden sculptures abound, along with an Ecce homo painting, depicting Christ, front and back, after his flagellation. The painting has been attributed to a 17th-century Flemish artist.