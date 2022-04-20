Shop
With its elegant shopping streets, ornate piazzas, popular cafes and some good restaurants, Oristano’s refined and animated centre is a lovely place to hang out. Though there’s not a huge amount to see beyond some churches and an interesting archaeological museum, the city makes a good base for the surrounding area.
Oristano’s elegant outdoor salon sits at the southern end of pedestrianised Corso Umberto I. An impressive, rectangular space, it comes to life on summer…
Museo Archeologico Antiquarium Arborense
Oristano’s principal museum has one of the island’s major archaeological collections, with prehistoric artefacts from the Sinis Peninsula and finds from…
Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta
Lording it over Oristano’s skyline, the Duomo's onion-domed bell tower is one of the few remaining elements of the original 14th-century cathedral, itself…
The 14th-century Crocifisso di Nicodemo, considered one of Sardinia’s most precious carvings, is the highlight of this 19th-century neoclassical church…
Centro di Documentazione sulla Sartiglia
For a visceral taste of Oristano's headline festival, Sa Sartiglia, pop into this free museum adjacent to the city's Pinacoteca. Look out for various…
Piazza Eleonora d'Arborea became the city's central square through 19th-century urban reforms. Today it is a quiet spot where you can sit beneath the…
Little survives of the medieval walled town except for a pair of towers. This 13th-century beauty, known also as the Torre di Cristoforo, was the town’s…
This tower, just off Via Giuseppe Mazzini, was part of the city's medieval walls, most of which were pulled down in the 19th century. It's now used to…
