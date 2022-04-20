Oristano

Oristano Piazza Eleonora, Sardinia Italy

With its elegant shopping streets, ornate piazzas, popular cafes and some good restaurants, Oristano’s refined and animated centre is a lovely place to hang out. Though there’s not a huge amount to see beyond some churches and an interesting archaeological museum, the city makes a good base for the surrounding area.

  • Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea

    Piazza Eleonora d’Arborea

    Oristano

    Oristano’s elegant outdoor salon sits at the southern end of pedestrianised Corso Umberto I. An impressive, rectangular space, it comes to life on summer…

  • Museo Archeologico Antiquarium Arborense

    Museo Archeologico Antiquarium Arborense

    Oristano

    Oristano’s principal museum has one of the island’s major archaeological collections, with prehistoric artefacts from the Sinis Peninsula and finds from…

  • Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

    Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

    Oristano

    Lording it over Oristano’s skyline, the Duomo's onion-domed bell tower is one of the few remaining elements of the original 14th-century cathedral, itself…

  • Chiesa di San Francesco

    Chiesa di San Francesco

    Oristano

    The 14th-century Crocifisso di Nicodemo, considered one of Sardinia’s most precious carvings, is the highlight of this 19th-century neoclassical church…

  • Centro di Documentazione sulla Sartiglia

    Centro di Documentazione sulla Sartiglia

    Oristano

    For a visceral taste of Oristano's headline festival, Sa Sartiglia, pop into this free museum adjacent to the city's Pinacoteca. Look out for various…

  • Statue of Eleonora

    Statue of Eleonora

    Oristano

    Piazza Eleonora d'Arborea became the city's central square through 19th-century urban reforms. Today it is a quiet spot where you can sit beneath the…

  • Torre di Mariano II

    Torre di Mariano II

    Oristano

    Little survives of the medieval walled town except for a pair of towers. This 13th-century beauty, known also as the Torre di Cristoforo, was the town’s…

  • Torre di Portixedda

    Torre di Portixedda

    Oristano

    This tower, just off Via Giuseppe Mazzini, was part of the city's medieval walls, most of which were pulled down in the 19th century. It's now used to…

