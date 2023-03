The 14th-century Crocifisso di Nicodemo, considered one of Sardinia’s most precious carvings, is the highlight of this 19th-century neoclassical church designed by Cagliari architect Gaetano Cima. Also take a look at the sacristy’s 16th-century altarpiece by Pietro Cavaro.

In an earlier form, the church, which was first mentioned in the 13th century, was an important meeting place and, in 1388, it hosted the signing of a peace treaty between Eleonora of Arborea and the Aragonese King Giovanni I.