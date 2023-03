For a visceral taste of Oristano's headline festival, Sa Sartiglia, pop into this free museum adjacent to the city's Pinacoteca. Look out for various depictions of the Mamuthones, the sinister costumed characters that feature in many Sardinian carnival festivities, and peruse the collection of festival memorabilia, which includes masks, costumes and an interesting selection of historic photos dating as far back as 1864.